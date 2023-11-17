PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 888,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,537 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.02% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $11,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PMT. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 53.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 24.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 294.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:PMT opened at $13.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.67. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $15.58.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.57%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.46%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

