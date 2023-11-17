ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK) Shares Sold by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC lessened its position in shares of ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK – Free Report) by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned about 0.08% of ProShares Short Real Estate worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REK. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Real Estate by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 26,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Real Estate by 422.3% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 75,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 61,240 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Real Estate by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth $444,000.

ProShares Short Real Estate Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:REK opened at $20.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.77. ProShares Short Real Estate has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $23.37.

ProShares Short Real Estate Company Profile

ProShares Short Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments; and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

