Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,433 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,570 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.31% of Quanex Building Products worth $11,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NX. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 25,000 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $727,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,953,767.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanex Building Products in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Quanex Building Products from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Quanex Building Products Price Performance

Quanex Building Products stock opened at $30.18 on Friday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $31.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.37.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $299.64 million for the quarter.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Quanex Building Products Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Further Reading

