Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,952,110 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 500,272 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 4.5% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,005,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 112,158.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after buying an additional 150,053,637 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 29,789.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,570,893 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,477,000 after buying an additional 16,515,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Microsoft by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,638,815,000 after buying an additional 14,652,150 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $376.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $335.46 and its 200 day moving average is $331.14. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $219.35 and a 12 month high of $376.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Microsoft from $411.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

