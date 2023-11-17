Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 67.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643,185 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Schneider National worth $8,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNDR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at about $889,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schneider National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,383,000. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schneider National by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 53,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schneider National by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 8,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National Price Performance

NYSE SNDR opened at $22.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.05. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $31.74.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNDR shares. Susquehanna lowered shares of Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNDR

About Schneider National

(Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.