Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Sells 345 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,861 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.0% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in Microsoft by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $376.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $335.46 and its 200 day moving average is $331.14. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $219.35 and a twelve month high of $376.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

