Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,222,637 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,931 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.0% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $289,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,225.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $142.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 74.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $147.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.58 and its 200-day moving average is $129.11.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,319,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $2,937,267.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,030,868 shares in the company, valued at $271,973,842.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,319,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,089 shares of company stock valued at $15,479,976. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.93.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

