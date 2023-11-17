Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.15

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.15 and traded as low as $19.95. Sekisui House shares last traded at $20.07, with a volume of 14,091 shares.

Sekisui House Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.15.

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter. Sekisui House had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.83%.

Sekisui House Company Profile

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

