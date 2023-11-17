Simplex Trading LLC Acquires 1,750 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 3,500.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QYLD. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,273,000. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 8,903.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,223,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,276 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,673,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,949,000 after acquiring an additional 526,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,287,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,388,000 after acquiring an additional 409,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,692,000.
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of QYLD opened at $17.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average of $17.41. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $18.16.
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Dividend Announcement
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Profile
The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
