Simplex Trading LLC Acquires 1,750 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 3,500.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QYLD. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,273,000. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 8,903.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,223,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,276 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,673,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,949,000 after acquiring an additional 526,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,287,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,388,000 after acquiring an additional 409,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,692,000.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of QYLD opened at $17.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average of $17.41. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $18.16.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.1668 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.