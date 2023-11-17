Simplex Trading LLC Acquires 630 Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Free Report) by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CQQQ. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 1,244.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000.

NYSEARCA:CQQQ opened at $37.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $770.02 million, a PE ratio of 77.33 and a beta of 0.64. Invesco China Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $51.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.03.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

