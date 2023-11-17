Simplex Trading LLC Acquires New Holdings in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,027 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Veradigm by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,423,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,680,000 after buying an additional 1,496,937 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Veradigm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,088,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Veradigm by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,852,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,957,000 after purchasing an additional 584,339 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Veradigm by 370.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 722,190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after purchasing an additional 568,828 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Veradigm by 456.3% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 671,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after purchasing an additional 551,077 shares during the period.

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.87. Veradigm Inc. has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $19.77.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veradigm in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veradigm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

