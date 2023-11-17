Simplex Trading LLC Buys New Stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA)

Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOMA. UBS Group AG grew its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. 19.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOMA stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average of $6.36.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

