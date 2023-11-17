Simplex Trading LLC Has $40,000 Stock Position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP)

Simplex Trading LLC lowered its stake in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Free Report) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,125 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,668,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,443,000 after purchasing an additional 42,890 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,248,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,766,000 after purchasing an additional 39,361 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 12.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,238,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,906,000 after purchasing an additional 567,314 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 246.0% during the fourth quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 5,044,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586,047 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 15.7% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,497,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 611,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 19,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $35,271.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,064,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,417.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 19,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $35,271.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,064,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,417.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $83,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,141,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,061.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 94,705 shares of company stock valued at $192,372 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Street Properties Price Performance

Franklin Street Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE FSP opened at $2.32 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $3.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $239.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.