Simplex Trading LLC Invests $41,000 in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 594.1% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $233.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.58. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $259.04.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

