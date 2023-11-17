Simplex Trading LLC Makes New Investment in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRN)

Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Simplex Trading LLC owned 0.09% of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 122,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 57,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 31,060 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at about $131,000.

Shares of DRN stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $14.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average is $8.36. The company has a market cap of $42.57 million, a P/E ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 2.70.

The Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shares (DRN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Real Estate Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an index that captures large cap equities of the US real estate segment. DRN was launched on Jul 16, 2009 and is managed by Direxion.

