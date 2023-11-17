Simplex Trading LLC Sells 13,734 Shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Simplex Trading LLC decreased its position in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,734 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Maiden were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Maiden by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Maiden by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Maiden by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Maiden by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Maiden by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Maiden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Maiden Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MHLD opened at $1.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88. The firm has a market cap of $166.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $2.64.

In other news, Director Keith A. Thomas sold 26,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $49,998.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,294.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Maiden Company Profile

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

