Skylands Capital LLC Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Skylands Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,733,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $81,543,000 after buying an additional 20,574 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in Amazon.com by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 47,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,168,000 after buying an additional 29,281 shares during the period. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 259,635 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,846,000 after buying an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,020 shares in the company, valued at $14,319,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,319,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $2,937,267.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,030,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,973,842.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,089 shares of company stock worth $15,479,976. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $142.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $147.29. The company has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 74.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.93.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

