SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) by 61.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWTX shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SpringWorks Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.17.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SWTX opened at $20.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.19. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $34.16.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

