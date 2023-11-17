Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Standex International worth $8,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Standex International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Standex International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Standex International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 266,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Standex International by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 15,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Standex International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Standex International alerts:

Standex International Price Performance

SXI stock opened at $136.17 on Friday. Standex International Co. has a 1 year low of $96.32 and a 1 year high of $168.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11.

Standex International Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.24%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SXI. Benchmark lowered their price target on Standex International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Standex International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Report on Standex International

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Standex International news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.21, for a total transaction of $213,019.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,938.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara Joanne Edwards sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.77, for a total value of $151,096.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,704.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.21, for a total value of $213,019.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,938.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,095,857 in the last quarter. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Standex International

(Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.