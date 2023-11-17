Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $9.62 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,754 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,553 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.2% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Highlander Partners L.P. now owns 101,900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $447,000. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 16,418 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,319,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $2,937,267.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,030,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,973,842.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,020 shares in the company, valued at $14,319,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,089 shares of company stock valued at $15,479,976 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.93.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $142.83 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $147.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 74.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

