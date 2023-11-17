Steven H. Collis Sells 25,000 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Stock

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.63, for a total value of $4,940,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,573 shares in the company, valued at $65,528,771.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $196.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.83 and a 200 day moving average of $181.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.53. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.48 and a 52 week high of $199.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 23.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth $846,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Cencora by 38.4% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cencora by 1.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth about $11,684,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cencora by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,509,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COR shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.08.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

