Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,004 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.6% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,319,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,319,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,089 shares of company stock valued at $15,479,976. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $142.83 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $147.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 74.01, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.58 and a 200 day moving average of $129.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.93.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

