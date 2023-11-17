Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Price Target Cut to $59.00

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Truist Financial from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 58.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TNL. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered Travel + Leisure from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of TNL stock opened at $37.30 on Wednesday. Travel + Leisure has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.20.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.64 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $192,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,304.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $192,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,304.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 1,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.57 per share, with a total value of $32,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 198,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,470,486.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 100.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 33.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

