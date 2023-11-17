Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Director Sells $776,647.89 in Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) Director Daniel M. Pope sold 1,853 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.13, for a total value of $776,647.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,658.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $417.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $388.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 112.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $426.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,642,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,458,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,306,000 after acquiring an additional 357,779 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 242.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 258,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,716,000 after acquiring an additional 183,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,208,000 after acquiring an additional 177,242 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TYL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.43.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

