Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) PT Lowered to $46.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a reduce rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE TSN opened at $48.33 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $74.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $6,152,066.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyson Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 74.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 43.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 501.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 306.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.