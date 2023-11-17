United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of United Natural Foods worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 976.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 59.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 579.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John W. Howard purchased 5,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $75,103.20. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 141,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,687.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other United Natural Foods news, CFO John W. Howard bought 5,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $75,103.20. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,687.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 16,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $239,951.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $14.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.49. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.01. The firm has a market cap of $864.05 million, a P/E ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 0.96.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

