V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $15.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VFC. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of V.F. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, V.F. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.59.

NYSE:VFC opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average of $18.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.25, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.47. V.F. has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.48.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 24.58% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. V.F.’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Shattock acquired 20,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $291,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA lifted its stake in V.F. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 57,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in V.F. by 1.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

