Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,054 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Veris Residential were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 371.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Veris Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Veris Residential by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Veris Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Veris Residential by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Veris Residential Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE VRE opened at $13.70 on Friday. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $18.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director A. Akiva Katz sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $1,883,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,206,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,039,091.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Veris Residential from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Veris Residential from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Veris Residential Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

See Also

