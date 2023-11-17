Vista Capital Partners Inc. Buys 550 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.2% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.3 %

AMZN opened at $142.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 74.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $147.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $2,937,267.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,030,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,973,842.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $2,937,267.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,030,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,973,842.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,089 shares of company stock valued at $15,479,976. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.