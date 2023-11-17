WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Sells 1,667 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,870 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.5% of WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in Microsoft by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in Microsoft by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT stock opened at $376.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $335.46 and a 200-day moving average of $331.14. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $219.35 and a twelve month high of $376.35.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Guggenheim raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.11.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

