WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,516 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.73% of WesBanco worth $11,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 423.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 28,046 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in WesBanco by 57.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 12,095 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $27.17 on Friday. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.84 and a 52 week high of $40.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). WesBanco had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $214.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

WSBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hovde Group raised shares of WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on WesBanco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on WesBanco from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

