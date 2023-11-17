West Bancorporation Inc. Boosts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,712 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.2% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parker Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.25.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,391 shares of company stock worth $77,370,046 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $189.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.53. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

