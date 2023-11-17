Yorktown Ix Associates Llc Sells 119,285 Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Stock

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Yorktown Ix Associates Llc sold 119,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $2,114,923.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,109,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,671,151.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Yorktown Ix Associates Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 13th, Yorktown Ix Associates Llc sold 16,680 shares of Ramaco Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $303,409.20.

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

Shares of METC opened at $16.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $19.94. The stock has a market cap of $876.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.51.

Ramaco Resources Announces Dividend

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.63 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 533.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,160,000 after acquiring an additional 807,921 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 103.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,164 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 36,707 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 87.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,405 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 17,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 16.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,732 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 28,112 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

