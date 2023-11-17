Yorktown Ix Associates Llc Sells 119,285 Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB) Stock

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) major shareholder Yorktown Ix Associates Llc sold 119,285 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $2,114,923.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,109,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,671,151.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Yorktown Ix Associates Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 13th, Yorktown Ix Associates Llc sold 16,680 shares of Ramaco Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $303,409.20.

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

Shares of METCB opened at $13.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.22. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $19.80.

Ramaco Resources Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.2487 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of METCB. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 5.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 9.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

