Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 378.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,605.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,923 shares during the last quarter.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $11.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $794.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.90. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $31.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.13. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kimberly Blackwell purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $51,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 254,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,621,892. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 5,482 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $106,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 387,691 shares in the company, valued at $7,559,974.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly Blackwell bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $51,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 254,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,621,892. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,110 shares of company stock worth $439,395. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZNTL. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush lowered Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. SVB Leerink lowered Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

