12,389 Shares in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,389 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ABCB opened at $43.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $28.33 and a one year high of $53.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.38.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $393.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 9th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABCB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameris Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

