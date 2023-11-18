2,049 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Acquired by Corundum Trust Company INC

Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,049 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.93.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $2,937,267.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,030,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,973,842.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $2,937,267.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,030,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,973,842.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $899,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,350,328.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,845 shares of company stock valued at $17,035,294 over the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $145.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.72 and its 200 day moving average is $129.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 75.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $147.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

