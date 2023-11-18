23,570 Shares in VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM) Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNM. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck VietnamETF by 54.3% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck VietnamETF in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck VietnamETF in the first quarter valued at $147,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in VanEck VietnamETF in the second quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck VietnamETF by 61.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter.
VanEck VietnamETF Price Performance
VanEck VietnamETF stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.60.
VanEck VietnamETF Company Profile
The VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Vietnam index, a market-cap-weighted index of Vietnamese stocks VNM was launched on Aug 14, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.
