3,305 Shares in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in monday.com by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get monday.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MNDY. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.69.

monday.com Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MNDY stock opened at $169.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of -499.10 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.56. monday.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $90.01 and a 12 month high of $189.15.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $167.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.50 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. monday.com’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About monday.com

(Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.