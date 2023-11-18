35,615 Shares in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,615 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in KT by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 520,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,468,000 after buying an additional 189,661 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in KT by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 14,458 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in KT by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 45,023 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in KT by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in KT by 259.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 427,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after buying an additional 308,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

Get KT alerts:

KT Stock Up 0.2 %

KT opened at $12.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.02. KT Co. has a 52 week low of $11.04 and a 52 week high of $14.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KT has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of KT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KT

About KT

(Free Report)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.