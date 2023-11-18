524,140 Shares in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 524,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Singular Genomics Systems by 275.2% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 136,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 100,427 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Singular Genomics Systems by 300.0% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Singular Genomics Systems by 40.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 37,321 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Singular Genomics Systems by 291.2% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 82,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 61,433 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Singular Genomics Systems by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 58,838 shares in the last quarter. 55.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Singular Genomics Systems from $1.15 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Singular Genomics Systems Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of OMIC opened at $0.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.98. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 16.18, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company is involved in the developing of G4, consisting of G4 instrument and associated consumables for various applications, such as max read kits for single cell sequencing, rare variant detection with high-definition sequencing, gene fusion detection with ring-seq, and extended range sequencing; and PX instrument and associated consumables for applications comprising single cell gene expression and proteomics, in situ RNA sequencing, and spatial RNA and proteomics applications for tissue.

