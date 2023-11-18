Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) EVP Sells $6,845,925.00 in Stock

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 92,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $6,845,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,263,466.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Acadia Healthcare Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $72.71 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.49 and a 12-month high of $89.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACHC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.71.

Institutional Trading of Acadia Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 49.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 75.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

