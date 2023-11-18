Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374,271 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $6,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.8% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 20,000 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $1,460,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,930,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 20,000 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $1,460,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,930,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 92,500 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $6,845,925.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,263,466.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,350,325 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $72.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.46. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.49 and a 52-week high of $89.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.44.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.71.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

