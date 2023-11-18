Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Purchases Shares of 16,117 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Apple Stock Down 0.0 %
AAPL stock opened at $189.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $198.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.
Apple Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.25.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 444,391 shares of company stock valued at $77,370,046. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
