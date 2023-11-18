Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $62,000 Stock Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 217.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rye Brook Capital LLC grew its stake in Shake Shack by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $60.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,522.50 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.85. Shake Shack Inc. has a one year low of $40.83 and a one year high of $80.58.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $138,811.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,858.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 10.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SHAK shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.65.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

