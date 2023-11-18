AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.4% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 76.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,604,000 after buying an additional 28,512 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 8.3% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 66,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,616,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 13.4% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 15,608 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in Amazon.com by 83.6% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 5,391 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 340.1% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 10,148 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 7,842 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.93.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $145.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.22, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $147.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $899,606.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,350,328.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,845 shares of company stock valued at $17,035,294. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

