Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock Position Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 395,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,502 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $7,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATEC. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,788 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 14,125 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,379 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,943,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,845,000 after purchasing an additional 34,257 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,431,921 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,467,000 after purchasing an additional 77,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphatec

In other news, Director David M. Demski bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 181,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,787. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Evan Bakst sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total transaction of $129,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,089,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,248,446.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Demski purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $315,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 181,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,787. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,575 shares of company stock worth $3,399,449 over the last 90 days. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATEC. Roth Mkm began coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Alphatec from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Alphatec from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Alphatec Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC opened at $11.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.50. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $19.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.35.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

