AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 262,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,604 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $6,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,775,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,766,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,595,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,616,000.

ARB stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.30 million, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.07. AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

The AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (ARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund tracks a global USD-hedged index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy by providing long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure the acquiring company. ARB was launched on May 7, 2020 and is managed by Altshares.

