Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,081,515 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 78,074 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.7% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $662,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after buying an additional 116,383,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,263,591,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.93.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $145.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 75.22, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $147.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $2,937,267.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,030,868 shares in the company, valued at $271,973,842.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,845 shares of company stock worth $17,035,294 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

