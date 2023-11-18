American International Group Inc. Acquires 3,352 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in National Bank were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in National Bank by 26.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 18,645 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of National Bank by 9.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 861,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,015,000 after purchasing an additional 77,315 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of National Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of National Bank by 13.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of National Bank by 5.2% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NBHC opened at $33.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.90. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $49.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.38.

National Bank Increases Dividend

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $107.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.71 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 23.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other National Bank news, EVP Christopher S. Randall sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,319 shares in the company, valued at $456,175.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NBHC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens decreased their target price on National Bank from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

About National Bank

(Free Report)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

